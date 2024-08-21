As a Family or Individual, Sign Up for SingPositive This Fall

SingPostive is an intergenerational community choir based in Jamaica Plain, and looking for individuals and families to join or come and see if you like it.



Directed by Lexi Ugelow and Lysander Jaffe. Joel Sindelar founded the choir in 2012, and it has since grown into a vibrant community where singers of all ages make music together. SingPositive sing fun, eclectic music from many different styles, from folk to world to musical theatre and R&B, and we offer musical programming for the whole family, including Kids Choir, ukulele class, and supervised playground time for younger children during the Adult Choir portion of rehearsal. Kids under 3 join free!

About the directors: Lexi Ugelow is a wonderful singer, teacher, composer, and multi-instrumentalist, with lots of experience working with young children. Our other co-director, Lysander Jaffe, has worked with SingPositive since 2018. He brings a wealth of experience as a vocalist, choir director, and arranger in many styles.

Frequently Asked Questions:

Where and when?

Rehearsel is at Spontaneous Celebrations Sunday afternoons, 3:45-6 pm. Fall semester runs September 15-December 8

How do I sign up?

You can register at this link. Tuition costs are flexible and scholarships available.

Will we perform?

This semester SingPositive will perform at the Lantern Parade at Jamaica Pond, and do a full final concert December 8 at Spontaneous Celebrations.

I don’t read music, can I still join? Yes! Singers of all ages and abilities are welcome, and are provided practice recordings of all songs online.

What does SP sound like? Check out our fall 2019 live concert (pre-pandemic), or this virtual choir collaboration Deseram Non Numquam (watch to the end for a surprising twist!)

I’m not sure if it’s for me, can I try it out?

There are two open rehearsals, September 15 and September 22. Come meet SingPositive, say hi, and try it out!

For more information visit https://www. singpositive.us/ or email lysander.jaffe@gmail.com