JP Resident Created Her Own Holiday, Sprinkle Day in ’98, Celebrating It With Friends and Family Ever Since

Teutsch: As a child, I loved everything related to sprinkles. We even had a cat that I named Sprinkles. I remember feeling that “Sprinkles” captured two of my favorite summertime activities: playing outside with water and eating ice cream with colorful toppings.

Is there significance in Sprinkle Day being on August 17?

Teutsch: Anyone who knows me knows that I love summer, especially the month of August. I felt that August was a month to be celebrated, especially because there weren’t any holidays in the month that my family or community celebrated.

How have you celebrated Sprinkle Day through the years?

Teutsch: Different years and stages of life have taken on different forms of celebrating. With friends/family over the years, we’ve run through spray decks along the Greenway, in Back Bay, or in a friend’s yard. Some years the focus has been going to an ice cream shop. One year it hailed really hard and that made for a memorable day. Last year, the theme was cookie sandwiches. We met at Johnson Splashpad — some attendees made cookies, some made ice cream, and we created lots of funky flavors and combinations. Some years have been busier, and it’s been simply taking a moment of pause as I walk by someone’s lawn sprinkler and sending a picture to a friend to wish them a “Happy Sprinkle Day”. Now that we have a young child, I am looking forward to how the holiday will continue to evolve, take on new traditions, and continue to grow within our JP community.