Register for Free Jamaica Pond Watercolor Painting Workshop

Registration is open for a free Boston Parks and Recreation watercolor painting workshop on September 28. We mention it now because space is very limited.



But if people show a lot of interest, maybe there will be more workshops in Jamaica Plain. Parks and Rec held one earlier this spring/summer and registration filled up. Register here before someone else takes your spot.

Tips and techniques will be provided by an instructor on how to create your own green space inspired masterpiece.

The class is at the boathouse from 10 am to noon.