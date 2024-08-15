135 Affordable Housing Units for Seniors Proposed for Jamaicaway

Nonprofit Rogerson Communities is proposing a two-phase plan to build two new buildings that would provide 135 affordable housing units for seniors.



The 3.2 acre property currently has a 66 bed licensed assisted living memory care community and social day program for seniors with memory loss. The building has vehicular access at the intersection of Lakeville Road Beaufort Road, and pedestrian access only on the Jamaicaway, according to the Letter of Intent filed with the city.

The two phases would consist of a new building being built while the current building remains and provides services and housing. The new building would have 71 affordable housing units for seniors and provide the same day program. Then the old building will be razed, and a second new building would be built with 64 additional affordable housing units for seniors and community spaces.

The original Rogerson House at 434 Jamaicway would remain and the lawns facing the Jamaicaway will be “protected and improved to increase accessibility.”