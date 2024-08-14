Dominican Parade and Festival Starts on Centre Street on Way to Franklin Park on Aug. 18

Celebrate Dominican culture with the annual Dominican Parade and Festival that will feature live performances, dancing, delicious food and more.



The parade starts at noon from 401 Centre St. by Ultra Beauty Salon and makes its way to Franklin Park for a celebration that goes until 10 pm.

Below is the route of the parade (provided by the city’s Transportation Department) taking place on Sunday, Aug. 18:

The annual parade will form at Hyde Square and proceed along the traditional route: leaving Perkins Street, straight on to Centre Street, left on to Columbus Avenue right on Walnut Avenue, and ending at Franklin Park. The floats in the parade, at the intersection of Columbus Avenue and Walnut Avenue, will continue straight onto Seaver Street to disperse.

Parking restrictions will be in place on the following streets:

Perkins Street, Both sides, from South Huntington Avenue to Centre Street

Barbara Street, Both sides, from South Huntington Avenue to Centre Street

Centre Street, Both sides, from South Huntington Avenue to Columbus Avenue

Columbus Avenue, Both sides, from Centre Street to Walnut Avenue

Walnut Avenue, Both sides, from Seaver Street to School Street

Seaver Street, Both sides, from Walnut Avenue to Harold Street