Meet a Hawk, Peregrine Falcon, Owls and More at Curley House on Aug. 17

The Emerald Necklace Conservancy is holding a free bird of prey presentation this Saturday at the Curley House.



Birds scheduled to appear include a red-tailed hawk, peregrine falcon, owls and more. All birds will be handled by Wingmasters’ licensed raptor rehabilitators. Raptor experts Julie Anna Collier and Jim Parks will speak about the birds.

The presentation is free, but space is limited, so pre-registration is required at this link. The event is from 11 am to 1 pm at the Curley House (350 Jamaicaway).