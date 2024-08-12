Sí, Señor! Alianza Beer Garden Taking Over Pinebank at Jamaica Pond for Two Weekend Starting Aug. 16

Two Jamaica Plain residents behind Roundhead Brewing Company are bringing the first-of-its-kind mobile beer garden to the city, and will be stopping at Pinebank at Jamaica Plain for two weekends starting Aug. 16.



Roundhead Brewing Company and Fresh Food Generation are presenting the Alianza Park Series, which combines a menu of small-batch brews from the Latino-owned brewing company and farm-to-plate Caribbean American eats.

Alianza will takeover Pine Bank Park at Jamaica Pond on Aug. 16-17 and Aug. 23-24 on Fridays at 4 to 9 pm, and Saturdays 1 to 9 pm.

There will be live music each day, featuring local JP musicians such as the Ray Liriano Experience.

The schedule is the following:

Friday, Aug. 16

Yoga by Blissful Monkey 6-7 pm

Live music by Ray Liriano Experience 7-9 pm

Friday, Aug. 17

Live music by Brassterisk 4:30-5:30 pm

Friday, Aug. 23

Yoga by Blissful Monkey 6-7 pm

Live music by Kina Zore 7-9 pm

Saturday, Aug. 24

Live music by Prophet PM 4-7 pm