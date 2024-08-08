Jamaica Plain Orgs Receive $100K to Support Job Training and Education Programs for Bostonians

Two Jamaica Plain organizations are receiving $100,000 each from the city to provide low-to-moderate-income adults with job training and support services.



Community Servings and the Jamaica Plain Community Center Adult Learning Program are two of 24 Boston organizations receiving a total of $3.9 million of Neighborhood Job Trust (NJT) funding, the city announced this week.

The JP Community Center Adult Learning Program will train English Language Learners for a Certified Nursing Assistant Certification while improving their English language proficiency. Community Servings provides job training services while creating home-delivered meals and nutrition services to individuals and families living with critical and chronic illnesses.

Organizations are receiving grants ranging from $50,000 to $1.37 million, which will go to helping approximately 2,000 residents.

The NJT is a public charitable trust created to “ensure that residents directly benefit from large-scale real estate development in Boston through quality jobs, job training, and related services.”

Funding in the trust comes from Jobs Linkage fees paid by developers of large-scale commercial projects in the city. NJT has received more than $55 million in Linkage funds to support Boston’s education and workforce development efforts.

NJT award recipients were selected through a public request for grant applications process administered by the city’s Office of Workforce Development. NJT prioritizes supporting underserved populations including English Language Learners, immigrants, residents of color, individuals experiencing housing instability or homelessness, residents who are court-involved, and individuals with disabilities.

Jamaica Plain Community Center Adult Learning Program