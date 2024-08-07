City Launches E-Bikes Voucher Program to Help Residents Purchase Vehicles

This week the city announced the Boston E-Bikes Incentive Program, which will provide discount vouchers to eligible residents wanting to purchase an e-bike for personal use.



The goal of the program is to address inequities in transportation access, accelerate mode shift to sustainable modes of transportation, and improve mobility options for residents, according to a press release.

The city plans to provide approximately 1,000 vouchers ranging from $800 to $2,400 to help reduce the costs of purchasing an e-bike. Each recipient will also receive $150 toward the purchase of bicycle safety equipment. The average e-bike costs between $500 to $1,600 in Massachusetts.

The first round of applications for people to apply for the vouchers opened this week.

“Boston is a city always on the move, and we want to ensure that all of our residents have transportation options that are convenient, affordable, and sustainable for their individual needs,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “This e-bike voucher program will help reduce emissions and expand transportation options for traditionally vulnerable residents.”

To qualify for the program, a person must be a Boston resident over 18 years old who fits at least one of the criteria: income-eligible adult (at or below 40% area median income), a senior over 60 years of age, or an adult with a chronic or permanent disability. Qualified applicants will be randomly selected to receive a voucher that can be used within 90 days in person at one of the participating bike shops.

“E-bikes and adaptive e-bikes make active mobility an option for older adults and some people with disabilities,” said Jascha Franklin-Hodge, Chief of Streets. “Affordable access to a reliable, active form of transportation can help people stay healthy, be more connected to their community, and meet their transportation needs.”

The pilot program is funded by $1.5 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding.

The application process for adults with permanent disabilities interested in powered handcycle wheelchair attachments or adaptive e-bikes will be open from Aug. 5 to Sept. 5. All other eligible groups can access the application from August 12 to August 24. The city will hold another application round in spring 2025. More info on how to apply can be found at boston.gov/ebikes.