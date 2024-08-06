Washington Street Site Approved for 43-Unit Building Sold for $2M+

A Wellesley-based building company recently bought a Washington Street property that’s already got city approval for a 43-unit apartment building.



Sanford Custom Builders recently acquired 3326 Washington St, which the city’s Planning Department board approved in November 2020 for a 5-story, 43-unit apartment building, reported bldup.com. Ten of the units would be income-restricted.

Sanford purchased the property for $2,125,000, which was assessed at $735,900 in 2024 by the city’s Assessing Department. The property was sold “as is” through a live online auction in late June by Cushman & Wakefield, without a formal asking price.

The property was home to the J.P. Auto Glass.