Washington Street Site Approved for 43-Unit Building Sold for $2M+

By David Ertischek on August 6, 2024

A Wellesley-based building company recently bought a Washington Street property that’s already got city approval for a 43-unit apartment building.

Rendering of proposed apartment building at 3326 Washington St.

Sanford Custom Builders recently acquired 3326 Washington St, which the city’s Planning Department board approved in November 2020 for a 5-story, 43-unit apartment building, reported bldup.com. Ten of the units would be income-restricted.

Sanford purchased the property for $2,125,000, which was assessed at $735,900 in 2024 by the city’s Assessing Department. The property was sold “as is” through a live online auction in late June by Cushman & Wakefield, without a formal asking price.

The property was home to the J.P. Auto Glass.

