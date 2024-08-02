New Home Ownership Lottery Deadline for 45 Income Restricted Units is Aug. 7

The deadline is approaching for 45 income restricted units on Stonley Road that includes five units that are specifically for artists.



The lottery deadline is Aug. 7 to apply for the units. For artists, you need to receive an Artist Housing Certification through the city to apply for an artist unit. You can apply for the artist housing certification by clicking here.

Please click here to apply for the income restricted units.

The building is a professionally managed property, has an outdoor roof deck, fully-applianced with a washer and dryer hookups, community space that can be reserved, most units have a traditional balcony or a Juliet balcony, 19 parking spaces and 60 bike storage spaces.

There are studios, one- two- and three-bedroom units at different prices based on the area median income. Below is the breakdown:

(4) Studio – $180,800 – Income Restricted at 80% Area Median Income

(6) Studio – $239,000 – Income Restricted at 100% Area Median Income

(6)* One Bedroom – $219,500 – Income Restricted at 80% Area Median Income

(17)* One Bedroom – $287,400 – Income Restricted at 100% Area Median Income

(4) Two Bedroom – $258,500 – Income Restricted at 80% Area Median Income

(5) Two Bedroom – $258,500 – Income Restricted at 100% Area Median Income

(2) Three Bedroom – $297,200 – Income Restricted at 80% Area Median Income

(1) Three Bedroom – $378,000 – Income Restricted at 100% Area Median Income

*5 Units – (2) 1BR @ 80% AMI and (3) BR @ 100% AMI have an Artist Preference .