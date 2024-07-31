Man Arrested in Connection to Midday Jackson Square T Shooting

Boston Police reported arresting a suspect after fleeing from Jackson Square T stop area after a shooting on Monday.



Police responded to a shot spotter activation and a 911 call for a person shot by the Jackson Square T stop on Monday around 2:38 pm, reported Boston Police.

Upon arrival, police found an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital with life threatening injuries.

Boston Police Operations provided officers with a description of the suspect, and that he was seen allegedly fleeing the scene on a green and black motorized scooter towards Columbus Avenue. Officers began searching, and saw the suspect on a scooter on Amory Street. Police followed the suspect towards Union Avenue and Rockvale Circle.

The suspect abandoned the scooter and began to run from police. Police were able to stop the suspect on Rockvale Circle, and police allegedly recovered a discarded firearm from the suspect’s flight path.

At about 2:38 PM, on Monday, July 29, 2024, officers assigned to District E-13 (Jamaica Plain) arrested Christian Coloma, 25, of Roslindale, on firearm charges.

Police arrested Christian Coloma, 25, of Roslindale, and charged him with Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, and Refusal to Submit to a Police Officer. He is expected to be arraigned in Roxbury District Court.