 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Footlight Club’s Season Shows Earn Impressive 25 Noms for DASH Awards

By David Ertischek on July 30, 2024

The Footlight Club previous season earned an impressive 25 nominations across 15 categories for DASH awards, a signature event of the Eastern Massachusetts Association of Community Theatres (EMACT).

Ash Quansey-Sandler, nominated for Best Youth Performance, and Jim Ansart, nominated for Best Supporting Actor, Musical from ‘Tuck Everlasting’ (Photo courtesy of Matt McKee)

“For folks who worked so hard this past season, to be recognized for all their talents and teamwork is so special,” said Board of Directors’ President Liz Bean, who was nominated as part of the ensemble cast for Stepping Out. “It’s so important to show support for all creators and artists throughout the theater community.”

The Footlight Club is America’s oldest community theater and has produced performances every year since 1877. The shows comprised the theater club’s 147th season.

Leading the group with 11 nominations was the play Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde, with nods distributed to cast, crew and creatives. The play Sweat, written by Lynn Nottage, earned 5 nominations.

Jamaica Plain resident Dayna Reichert is nominated twice, once as Supporting Performer in a Play, and again alongside her fellow Hydes in the category Specialty Ensemble in a Play or a Musical for Dr. Jekyll & Mr. Hyde.

The comedy Stepping Out garnered 6 nominations, and the season’s musical Tuck Everlasting grabbed 3 acting nominations.

“I’m particularly proud of the work everyone put into this entire season at the Footlight Club. Theater has been struggling to get people back in seats since the pandemic, and we’ve been fortunate to see a return to fairly comparable audiences back in our theaters,” said Jamaica Plain resident Michael Colford, director of Sweat and Footlight Club vice president. “These nominations will serve to remind audiences that community theater can be just as artistic, creative, and refined as professional theater.”

Mikey Moses and Trevor St. Pierre, nominated for Specialty Ensemble for ‘Sweat’. (Photo courtesy of Elizabeth Bean)

Below is the full list of Footligh Club’s nominations for the 2023-2024 season:
Supporting Performer in a Play, Comedy
Mary Beth Murphy, Stepping Out

Supporting Performer in a Play, Drama
Dayna Reichert, Dr. Jekyll & Mr. Hyde
Matt Finn, Dr. Jekyll & Mr. Hyde

Supporting Performer in a Musical – Drama
Jim Ansart, Tuck Everlasting

Set Dressing for a Play
David Alger, Sweat

Set Design for a Play
Sara Schonour, Sweat
David Costa, Stepping Out

Sound Design for a Play
Bill Shamlian, Dr. Jekyll & Mr. Hyde
Chris Brousseau, Sweat

The cast of Stepping Out (Photo courtesy of David Costa)

Specialty Ensemble Award In A Play or Musical
Mikey Moses and Trevor St. Pierre, Sweat
Matt Finn, Gina Pasciuto, Dayna Reichert, Klodjana Keco, The Hydes, Dr. Jekyll & Mr. Hyde

Youth Performer In a Musical
Ash Quasney-Sandler, Tuck Everlasting
Adeline DeFeo, Tuck Everlasting

Lighting Design for a Play
Mike McTeague, Dr. Jekyll & Mr. Hyde

Costume Design for a Play
John Crampton, Dr. Jekyll & Mr. Hyde

Hair & Make-Up Design for a Play
David Costa, Stepping Out
Cara Guappone, Dr. Jekyll & Mr. Hyde
Rose Conley (Makeup); Jasmine Santos (Hair), Sweat

Lead Performer in a Play – Drama
Bradley Belanger, Dr. Jekyll & Mr. Hyde

The four Hydes, nominated for Specialty Ensemble, as well as Bradley Belanger as Dr. Jekyll, who was nominated for Lead Performance in a Play, Drama for ‘Dr. Jekyll & Mr. Hyde’. (Photo courtesy of Elizabeth Bean)

Outstanding Performance By A Cast – Play
The cast of Dr. Jekyll & Mr. Hyde
The cast of Stepping Out

Direction of a Play
David Costa, Stepping Out
Jill Tokac, Dr. Jekyll & Mr. Hyde

Production – Play
Stepping Out
Dr. Jekyll And Mr. Hyde

Post Views: 306

Published in Entertainment

More from EntertainmentMore posts in Entertainment »
View Previous Post
While risk remains low, the Boston Public Health Commission is…
Cresta Posts Box by CP