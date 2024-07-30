Footlight Club’s Season Shows Earn Impressive 25 Noms for DASH Awards

The Footlight Club previous season earned an impressive 25 nominations across 15 categories for DASH awards, a signature event of the Eastern Massachusetts Association of Community Theatres (EMACT).



“For folks who worked so hard this past season, to be recognized for all their talents and teamwork is so special,” said Board of Directors’ President Liz Bean, who was nominated as part of the ensemble cast for Stepping Out. “It’s so important to show support for all creators and artists throughout the theater community.”

The Footlight Club is America’s oldest community theater and has produced performances every year since 1877. The shows comprised the theater club’s 147th season.

Leading the group with 11 nominations was the play Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde, with nods distributed to cast, crew and creatives. The play Sweat, written by Lynn Nottage, earned 5 nominations.

Jamaica Plain resident Dayna Reichert is nominated twice, once as Supporting Performer in a Play, and again alongside her fellow Hydes in the category Specialty Ensemble in a Play or a Musical for Dr. Jekyll & Mr. Hyde.

The comedy Stepping Out garnered 6 nominations, and the season’s musical Tuck Everlasting grabbed 3 acting nominations.

“I’m particularly proud of the work everyone put into this entire season at the Footlight Club. Theater has been struggling to get people back in seats since the pandemic, and we’ve been fortunate to see a return to fairly comparable audiences back in our theaters,” said Jamaica Plain resident Michael Colford, director of Sweat and Footlight Club vice president. “These nominations will serve to remind audiences that community theater can be just as artistic, creative, and refined as professional theater.”

Below is the full list of Footligh Club’s nominations for the 2023-2024 season:

Supporting Performer in a Play, Comedy

Mary Beth Murphy, Stepping Out

Supporting Performer in a Play, Drama

Dayna Reichert, Dr. Jekyll & Mr. Hyde

Matt Finn, Dr. Jekyll & Mr. Hyde

Supporting Performer in a Musical – Drama

Jim Ansart, Tuck Everlasting

Set Dressing for a Play

David Alger, Sweat

Set Design for a Play

Sara Schonour, Sweat

David Costa, Stepping Out

Sound Design for a Play

Bill Shamlian, Dr. Jekyll & Mr. Hyde

Chris Brousseau, Sweat

Specialty Ensemble Award In A Play or Musical

Mikey Moses and Trevor St. Pierre, Sweat

Matt Finn, Gina Pasciuto, Dayna Reichert, Klodjana Keco, The Hydes, Dr. Jekyll & Mr. Hyde

Youth Performer In a Musical

Ash Quasney-Sandler, Tuck Everlasting

Adeline DeFeo, Tuck Everlasting

Lighting Design for a Play

Mike McTeague, Dr. Jekyll & Mr. Hyde

Costume Design for a Play

John Crampton, Dr. Jekyll & Mr. Hyde

Hair & Make-Up Design for a Play

David Costa, Stepping Out

Cara Guappone, Dr. Jekyll & Mr. Hyde

Rose Conley (Makeup); Jasmine Santos (Hair), Sweat

Lead Performer in a Play – Drama

Bradley Belanger, Dr. Jekyll & Mr. Hyde

Outstanding Performance By A Cast – Play

The cast of Dr. Jekyll & Mr. Hyde

The cast of Stepping Out

Direction of a Play

David Costa, Stepping Out

Jill Tokac, Dr. Jekyll & Mr. Hyde

Production – Play

Stepping Out

Dr. Jekyll And Mr. Hyde