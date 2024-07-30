Footlight Club’s Season Shows Earn Impressive 25 Noms for DASH Awards

The Footlight Club previous season earned an impressive 25 nominations across 15 categories for DASH awards, a signature event of the Eastern Massachusetts Association of Community Theatres (EMACT).
“For folks who worked so hard this past season, to be recognized for all their talents and teamwork is so special,” said Board of Directors’ President Liz Bean, who was nominated as part of the ensemble cast for Stepping Out. “It’s so important to show support for all creators and artists throughout the theater community.”
The Footlight Club is America’s oldest community theater and has produced performances every year since 1877. The shows comprised the theater club’s 147th season.
Leading the group with 11 nominations was the play Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde, with nods distributed to cast, crew and creatives. The play Sweat, written by Lynn Nottage, earned 5 nominations.
Jamaica Plain resident Dayna Reichert is nominated twice, once as Supporting Performer in a Play, and again alongside her fellow Hydes in the category Specialty Ensemble in a Play or a Musical for Dr. Jekyll & Mr. Hyde.
The comedy Stepping Out garnered 6 nominations, and the season’s musical Tuck Everlasting grabbed 3 acting nominations.
“I’m particularly proud of the work everyone put into this entire season at the Footlight Club. Theater has been struggling to get people back in seats since the pandemic, and we’ve been fortunate to see a return to fairly comparable audiences back in our theaters,” said Jamaica Plain resident Michael Colford, director of Sweat and Footlight Club vice president. “These nominations will serve to remind audiences that community theater can be just as artistic, creative, and refined as professional theater.”
Below is the full list of Footligh Club’s nominations for the 2023-2024 season:
Supporting Performer in a Play, Comedy
Mary Beth Murphy, Stepping Out
Supporting Performer in a Play, Drama
Dayna Reichert, Dr. Jekyll & Mr. Hyde
Matt Finn, Dr. Jekyll & Mr. Hyde
Supporting Performer in a Musical – Drama
Jim Ansart, Tuck Everlasting
Set Dressing for a Play
David Alger, Sweat
Set Design for a Play
Sara Schonour, Sweat
David Costa, Stepping Out
Sound Design for a Play
Bill Shamlian, Dr. Jekyll & Mr. Hyde
Chris Brousseau, Sweat
Specialty Ensemble Award In A Play or Musical
Mikey Moses and Trevor St. Pierre, Sweat
Matt Finn, Gina Pasciuto, Dayna Reichert, Klodjana Keco, The Hydes, Dr. Jekyll & Mr. Hyde
Youth Performer In a Musical
Ash Quasney-Sandler, Tuck Everlasting
Adeline DeFeo, Tuck Everlasting
Lighting Design for a Play
Mike McTeague, Dr. Jekyll & Mr. Hyde
Costume Design for a Play
John Crampton, Dr. Jekyll & Mr. Hyde
Hair & Make-Up Design for a Play
David Costa, Stepping Out
Cara Guappone, Dr. Jekyll & Mr. Hyde
Rose Conley (Makeup); Jasmine Santos (Hair), Sweat
Lead Performer in a Play – Drama
Bradley Belanger, Dr. Jekyll & Mr. Hyde
Outstanding Performance By A Cast – Play
The cast of Dr. Jekyll & Mr. Hyde
The cast of Stepping Out
Direction of a Play
David Costa, Stepping Out
Jill Tokac, Dr. Jekyll & Mr. Hyde
Production – Play
Stepping Out
Dr. Jekyll And Mr. Hyde