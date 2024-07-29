Protect Yourself: West Nile Virus Detected in Jamaica Plain

While risk remains low, the Boston Public Health Commission is encouraging residents to take precautions, after West Nile Virus was recently detected in Jamaica Plain, Roslindale, Roxbury, and West Roxbury.



The virus is carried by mosquitoes and can be spread to humans through the bite of an infected mosquito. The BPHC said are there haven’t been any confirmed human cases of WNV.

The best way to reduce the risk of WNV is by avoiding mosquito bites. BPHC recommends the following strategies:

Avoid spending extended periods of time outdoors from dusk to dawn, when mosquitoes are most active.

Wear long clothing and high socks to keep mosquitos away from your skin.

Use EPA-approved insect repellents like DEET, oil of lemon eucalyptus, picaridin, or IR3535.

Make sure screens in windows and doors fit properly and do not have any holes.

Regularly empty out and clean bird baths, unused flowerpots, and other vessels containing standing water to prevent mosquitoes from breeding. Flip over unused kiddie pools and dispose of old tires, which are also known to collect rainwater that attracts mosquitoes for breeding.

Regularly clean out gutters and remove any debris or blockages.

“We encourage all residents to protect themselves from insect-borne infections like West Nile Virus by wearing insect repellant and long sleeve clothing when spending time outside at dusk or dawn when mosquitoes are most active,” said Dr. Bisola Ojikutu, Commissioner of Public Health and Executive Director of the Boston Public Health Commission. “We are working closely with our partners at the state to monitor mosquito test samples and keep residents updated about the risk of West Nile.”

Most people who are infected with West Nile Virus do not experience any symptoms of illness. But in some cases, people experience a headache, fever, nausea, vomiting, and body aches that may last for a few days or several weeks. In most cases, individuals with mild symptoms recover on their own without needing medical assistance.

People who are older than 50 years of age are at higher risk of developing serious symptoms, including high fever, severe headache, confusion, lack of coordination, and muscle paralysis or weakness, according to the BPHC.