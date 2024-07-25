28-Unit Building Proposed for Wachusett Street; Public Meeting on July 30

A proposal to raze an existing vacant building and erect a 28-unit building on Wachusett Street will be discussed in a public meeting on July 30.



The proposed three-story building will include 28 units, 20 parking spots, and a bike room that could hold 38 bicycles.

The proposed building would be on a 18,591-square-foot lot that is bordered by Patten Street, Wachusett Street, and Walk Hill Street. The project has been designed to incorporate the lot’s existing rock ledge, maintain the existing right of way off Walk Hill Street, and revive the lot with new residential housing and carefully designed landscape and outdoor space for residents, according to the city’s Planning Department.

The public comment period ends on August 8, 2024. Submit your public comments about this project to the Planning Department here.

This virtual public meeting will be on July 30 from 6 to 8 pm. The purpose of this meeting is to discuss the small project review application that was filed and potential impacts. There will be a presentation by the developer followed by questions and comments from the public.

Register in advance for the meeting: bit.ly/3LnxeXg