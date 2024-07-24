Ally’s Boxing Hub Nurtures Body and Mind with Boxing, Yoga, Mediation and Kids Classes

Allyson Hubbard opened Ally’s Boxing Club on the same West Roxbury street she was grew up on. She opened the business in 2005 and recently moved the business to Jamaica Plain on Green Street, and also changed the name to Ally’s Boxing Hub.



Hubbard answered questions about what inspired her to open the business, the different programs the business offers, and why she moved it to Jamaica Plain.

Why did you create Ally’s Boxing Hub?

Hubbard: It’s an interesting story. I’ll start by saying that I’ve always been interested in boxing and martial arts in general. At 16 years old when I inquired about taking classes I was told it was a boys only sport and was brushed away. That naturally really stuck with me so when Tae Bo became popular, I jumped into that and loved it. I loved it so much that when I found myself at a crossroad career wise. I started my career as a physical therapist and worked with children at Boston Children’s and later the Boston Celtics, New England Patriots, and the New England Revolution. I decided to open my own studio. I started by offering my full-body bootcamp class in both 30- and 60-minute formats and eventually expanded into personal training. With our move to our new location on Green Street, we expanded again and now also offer boxing and stretching and meditation classes.

Ally’s Boxing Hub began in West Roxbury in 2005, and recently moved to Jamaica Plain, and opened in June. Why did Ally’s Boxing Hub move to Jamaica Plain?

Hubbard: I guess you can say we were forced into the idea of moving two years ago when we learned that the building we were in was sold and would be demolished. At the time, we were told that we had until June 1, 2024 to relocate. So we started our search for a new location. And while we loved being in West Roxbury, many of our members came from many of the other surrounding neighborhoods of Boston so we were open to moving to a different neighborhood. When [we were showed our] new location on Green Street, we immediately knew this was the perfect spot for us. Not only was the space itself perfect, but the location as well. The reason being is that a big part of our mission is to contribute to and help make a difference in our community and the sense of community in Jamaica Plain is exactly in line with our mission and values.

You worked with the Patriots, Celtics, and Revolution. Can you drop some names she’s worked with?

Hubbard: I can’t name names, but I will say I’ve had the pleasure of working with some well-known players in the early 2000s.

What kind of boxing classes does Ally’s Boxing Hub offer?

Hubbard: We offer classes for those interested in boxing for fitness and for those interested in learning how to box properly.

Those interested in boxing for fitness will want to try our Signature Bootcamp class and our HIIT Boxing class. Both are high cardio, full body classes that can help with heart health, promote weight loss, and improve strength and endurance.

For those who want to learn how to box properly, our Boxing Skills & Techniques class is a must try. This class focuses on the fundamentals of boxing including footwork, punches, defense, and more.

There are classes for children, too?

Hubbard: Yes! We have a kids and youth class for kids ages 5-12. Our students gain strength, build stamina, improve hand-eye coordination, and more through these classes. Our kids and youth classes also help kids build a foundation in fitness that will improve their focus, discipline, and coordination and prepare them for organized school sports and activities. These classes are also great for any child who needs help facing their fears, struggling with their weight, autism, and ADHD.

Ally’s also offers a unique form of yoga. Please say more about it.

Hubbard: Our stretching and meditation class combines poses and techniques from different yoga practices including Asanas, Pranayama, Pratyahara, and Dharana. Each class is designed to promote proper breathing and stretching to help your body recover from fitness and strength workouts.

Do you have to be a member to take classes?

Hubbard: No! In addition to our memberships, we have options for walk-ins. And everyone’s first class is always free.

Are people training to box professionally?

Hubbard: Right now, we do not, but if we have a client who is looking to train professionally, our coaches are professionally trained boxers who have trained others in the past and are available to take new clients on.

You also offer some other unique classes.

Hubbard: Donnie Lewis, one of our boxing coaches, teaches classes for seniors and individuals living with Parkinson’s and other similar illnesses. There are scientific studies that show moderate to high intensity exercise, such as boxing, can slow disease progression. It also helps to improve strength and serves as a social tool that can help prevent depression. We are so happy to have Donnie available to teach these classes. Donnie is a fantastic coach who knows how to help his students get the most out of each class.

Is there anything else you’d like to share about Ally’s Boxing Hub?

Hubbard: We’re a community focused gym that welcomes anyone and everyone! We encourage anyone interested to come in and take a free class.