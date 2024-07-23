Mayor Wu is Pregnant!

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu is pregnant!



This will be her third child and she will be seeking reelection. After all, Bostonians may remember her having her other two children, Blaise and Cass on her desk during City Council meetings when they were babies.

Wu shared the news in a campaign email:

I wanted to share some exciting news from our family: we’re expecting! Conor, Blaise, Cass, and I can’t wait to welcome another little one to our family and to Boston. It hasn’t been an easy journey, but I’m due in January and couldn’t be more grateful. I’m grateful to live in this welcoming community that has become the best home my family could imagine. And I’m grateful to know and represent so many hardworking families throughout our city who inspire me everyday. I’ve been a mom and caregiver as long as I’ve been in public service. It’s that daily juggle—and the struggles and dreams of families across our neighborhoods—that keep me grounded in the work and moving with urgency. I approach each day as a mom determined to create the best possible future for all of Boston’s families. And we have so much more work to do. Thank you for doing it with us, and thank you for the love and support you continue to show my family and me.