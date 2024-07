Photos: Open Streets Jamaica Plain was a Smashing Success!

Sunday wasn’t scorching hot like recent weeks, which lent itself to being a great day for the annual Open Streets Jamaica Plain.



People walked, biked and took pedicabs up and down across the double yellow line, shopped at local stores, hit up vendors on the street, and more. Check out some of the car-free Centre Street scene!

It’s great to see so many people enjoying Boston’s #OpenStreets events. Here are some scenes from Centre Street in JP today. I lol’d at this use of a snow plow on a hot sunny day in July! pic.twitter.com/JaPwZ2uqAk — Lee Toma (@LeeToma) July 21, 2024