Work on Jackson Square Greenway Begins

Work recently began on a greenway in Jackson Square that connects Centre Street to Amory Avenue.



The 681 foot long stretch will replace an industrial non-green way. In the worst case scenario, construction may last until June next year, said a Jamaica Plain Neighborhood Development Corporation employee.

There will be a second phase of the greenway, that will go from Amory Avenue to Atherton Street and be about the same length. The timetable for that phase is not determined as of yet.

The total cost for the greenway is $2.7M with funding coming from MassWorks, BPDA, City Choice, CPA, Grassroots, Henderson Foundation, JSP Partners, and contributions from three building LLCs: 250 Centre, 25 Amory and 75 Amory.