Marionette Show ‘Jill and the Beanstalk’ at Mozart Playground on July 19

Mozart Playground will come alive on Friday with a whimsical marionette show Jill and the Beanstalk on July 19.



The show stars Rosalita’s Puppets featuring marionettes made by professional actor-puppeteer Charlotte Anne Dore.

The performance starts at 11 am and lasts around 35-40 mins followed by time to ask questions and meet the puppets.

The show is free, but young children must be accompanied by an adult.

The puppet performances are part of our Children’s Arts and Crafts Workshops taking place on the same day from 10 am to noon at the Mozart Playground. The event is presented by the Boston Parks and Recreation Department.