Open Streets Jamaica Plain is July 21! Enjoy a Car-Free Centre Street!

Imagine riding your bicycle unencumbered up and down Centre Street’s double yellow line, stopping for face painting, live music, and good food. That’s what Open Streets in Jamaica Plain will be like on Sunday.





On Sunday, July 21, Open Street Jamaica Plain will take place along Centre Street between Lamartine Street to South Street. Along the route you can check out local businesses, enjoy activity zones with interactive art and more, live music, food vendors, enjoy giveaways, and things like a giant bubble party!

The route will be car-free route from 10:30 am to 5 pm, and it’s free to attend.