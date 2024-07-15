Ride Your Bike with Ferris Wheels to Revere Beach Sand Sculpture Festival on July 20

If you’ve never been to the Revere Beach Sand Sculpture Festival, you definitely want to check it out this coming weekend. And Ferris Wheels is leading a brigade of riders on Saturday to enjoy Revere Beach and check out the festival.



Ferris Wheels’ owner Jeffrey Ferris will lead an 18 mile relaxed pace ride including the new Northern Strand Bike Path to see the sand sculptures. The route is fully paved, and is mostly on bike paths with some on road portions. You can ride back with the group or take the Blue Line back, which is free complimentary for the festival.

Meet at Ferris Wheels at 66 South St., at 8 am on Saturday, July 20. You definitely need to bring your own hydration, sunscreen, and if you’ve got a spare tube.