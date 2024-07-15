Man Shot Dead by Forest Hills Station

A man was shot dead on Sunday night near the Forest Hills T station.



Boston Police responded to a report of a person shot at New Washington Street and Arborway around 10:17 pm. Police located an adult male suffering from gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at a local hospital

UniversalHub.com reported that the suspect was on a scooter, accompanied by two other people on scooters. And about 15 minutes later, officers in the area of River and Arlington streets in Hyde Park began a foot chase of a possible suspect, who fled into some woods between River and Elm streets. Police found the possible scooter on Lexington Avenue, near River Street, reported UHub.

The Boston Police Department’s Homicide Unit is investigating the shooting, and anyone with information is urged to contact the Boston Police Homicide Unit ay 617-343-4470. Community members wishing to assist in this investigation anonymously can do so by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting the word “TIP” to CRIME (27463).