Mayor Declares Heat Emergency, Offers Ways to Cool Down

With temperatures reaching towards 100 degrees in the next several days, Mayor Michelle Wu declared a heat emergency for July 15-17, and offered ways for everyone to stay cool.



“We’re encouraging families to take advantage of the pools and splash pads that are open, take breaks inside, and to stay hydrated and check on each other,” said Wu.

In Jamaica Plain there are splash pads at the Parkman Playground (although the water feature is on concrete), the Johnson Spray Deck by the Green Street T station, and Stonybrook Spray Deck (these two are on soft surfaces). Curtis Hall has a community pool that residents can use. Visit boston.gov to learn about swimming hours.

The city is also deploying misting tents around the city, including at Boston Housing Authority (BHA) sites and on City Hall Plaza. Fourteen Boston Centers for Youth & Families (BCYF) community centers are being offered as “cooling centers” in their lobbies and common areas Monday through Wednesday from 9 am to 5 pm. Regular summer programming will continue at BCYF centers.

During a heat wave, Boston Emergency Medical Services typically experience an 10-15% increase in calls to 911 for people of all ages, according to a press release.

A full list of “cooling centers” is available at boston.gov/heat. This Cooling Resources Map lists all cooling resources throughout the City, including pools and spray decks. In Jamaica Plain, there is the aforementioned Curtis Hall Community Center, and two libraries.