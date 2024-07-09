Pimentel Market Wants Full Liquor License: Public Meeting on July 10

The cozy Pimentel Market sells tasty cookies from Boston-area Latin bakeries, and has an adorable black and white store cat. They would also like a full liquor license to sell more alcohol than just the beer and wine they are currently licensed to sell.



On July 10, the city is hosting a virtual abutter’s meeting about the market’s proposal for a full liquor license that would be from 7 am to 11 pm, which is sometimes standard for full liquor licenses. The purpose of the meeting is to get community input and listen to the resident’s positions on the proposal.

The meeting will be from 7 to 8 pm. The meeting will be accessible via Zoom by clicking here (Meeting ID: 839 3118 6299).

Pimentel Market is located at 340 Centre St, at the corner of Wyman Street.