Opening Night of Elma Lewis Playhouse in the Park on July 9

Last updated on July 7, 2024
This summer’s Elma Lewis Playhouse in Franklin Park performances kicks off July 9 with fan favorite Angelena and the Unit.
The shows feature Amanda “Lady Emcee” Merricks, who’s back for her 10th Playhouse season.
All shows are free on Tuesday evenings from 6 pm to dusk. Please bring your own lawn chair.
This summer the stage is in a new position to access a recently installed electric box, preventing the need for a noisy generator, said a Franklin Park Coalition email. FPC praised the Emerald Necklace Conservancy for the upgrade to the Playhouse set up.
Also volunteers are needed to help with set-up, during the shows, and/or clean-up. If you’re interested please send an email.