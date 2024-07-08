Opening Night of Elma Lewis Playhouse in the Park on July 9

This summer’s Elma Lewis Playhouse in Franklin Park performances kicks off July 9 with fan favorite Angelena and the Unit.



The shows feature Amanda “Lady Emcee” Merricks, who’s back for her 10th Playhouse season.

All shows are free on Tuesday evenings from 6 pm to dusk. Please bring your own lawn chair.

This summer the stage is in a new position to access a recently installed electric box, preventing the need for a noisy generator, said a Franklin Park Coalition email. FPC praised the Emerald Necklace Conservancy for the upgrade to the Playhouse set up.

Also volunteers are needed to help with set-up, during the shows, and/or clean-up. If you’re interested please send an email.