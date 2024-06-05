Which Multi-Million Dollar Alveston Street House for Sale Would You Want?

This past weekend there were open houses for two Alveston Street homes that will each sell for millions, but are two very different properties. Which one would you want?



Let’s start with the older house located at 31 Alveston St. Built in 1875, it’s a beautiful mansard Victorian home with a slate roof listed for $2 million. The details include that it’s a multi-family home, 8 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and 4,943 sq. ft., a nice little backyard with more garden space on the side. Inside there are a lot of wonderful ornate details, but the house needs work in multiple ways.

A unique thing about this house is that it’s owned by the nonprofit Ecumenical Institute: Boston, Inc, which has a mission to help prevent global warming through ecological sustainability. Thus the funds from the sale will go to the nonprofit.

Interested in buying the house? Contact Josh Brett of Compass.

Less than 100 yards away (and it looks like technically it’s on Alveston Terrace) is a newly built single-family home selling for…take a breath –$3.85 million. It’s 4 bedrooms, 6 beautiful modern bathrooms, and 5,000 sq. ft. It’s got a state-of-the-art home automation system, a modern open floor plan, a two-car garage with a heated driveway, and a lot more modern features.

Interested in buying the house? Contact Charles Fiore of eXp Realty.