Food Trucks, Beer Garden and More! Thursdays on the Lawn Kickoff on June 6

Last updated on June 2, 2024
Thursdays on the Lawn is a summertime favorite for young families — kids run around, adults get drinks, everyone digs in with food trucks — and the weekly event is back this Thursday at the Loring Greenough House.
As per recent years, Hive is operating a beer garden during Thursdays on the Lawn. The event starts at 4 pm and goes until dusk.
To kickoff Thursdays on the Lawn, four food vendors are scheduled:
- Bon Me
- Papi’s Stuffed Sopapillas
- Clarke’s Cakes & Cookies
- La Pheegan Chef
This week there will be family karaoke with the Boston Children’s Chorus.
With the recent beautiful weather, Thursday is a great time to meet up with friends, neighbors, enjoy the Loring Greenough House’s gardens, maybe watch a little tennis, let the kids run free, and enjoy a beer.