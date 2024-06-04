Food Trucks, Beer Garden and More! Thursdays on the Lawn Kickoff on June 6



Thursdays on the Lawn is a summertime favorite for young families — kids run around, adults get drinks, everyone digs in with food trucks — and the weekly event is back this Thursday at the Loring Greenough House. As per recent years, Hive is operating a beer garden during Thursdays on the Lawn. The event starts at 4 pm and goes until dusk.

To kickoff Thursdays on the Lawn, four food vendors are scheduled:

Bon Me

Papi’s Stuffed Sopapillas

Clarke’s Cakes & Cookies

La Pheegan Chef

This week there will be family karaoke with the Boston Children’s Chorus.

With the recent beautiful weather, Thursday is a great time to meet up with friends, neighbors, enjoy the Loring Greenough House’s gardens, maybe watch a little tennis, let the kids run free, and enjoy a beer.